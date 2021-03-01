iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Electricity Demand Drops in Ontario to Levels Not Seen in Decades

CKTB News- Electricity

Demand for electricity in Ontario fell last year to levels rarely seen in decades because of COVID-19-related measures.

Data from the Independent Electricity System Operator show the decline occurred despite higher demand from people at home.

Residential peak demand has climbed 13 per cent above pre-pandemic levels over the winter; and 19 per cent in the summer.

In all, Ontario used 132.2 terawatts of power in 2020, a decline of 2.9 per cent from 2019.

Summer saw the highest levels since 2013.

Overall the demand last year was the second lowest since 1988.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE