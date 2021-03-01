Electricity Demand Drops in Ontario to Levels Not Seen in Decades

Demand for electricity in Ontario fell last year to levels rarely seen in decades because of COVID-19-related measures.

Data from the Independent Electricity System Operator show the decline occurred despite higher demand from people at home.

Residential peak demand has climbed 13 per cent above pre-pandemic levels over the winter; and 19 per cent in the summer.

In all, Ontario used 132.2 terawatts of power in 2020, a decline of 2.9 per cent from 2019.

Summer saw the highest levels since 2013.

Overall the demand last year was the second lowest since 1988.