Electronic billboard request deferred in Essex

An electronic billboard request has been deferred in the Town of Essex.

During Monday's meeting, council was presented with a report for final approval of a double sided billboard on 14th Concession Road.

The request was put forward by Essex Welds Solutions, which would see one side of the billboard be static facing westbound traffic on Highway 3, while the other side, a digital media billboard, would face eastbound traffic on Highway 3. The digital board would be a first in the Town.

While the request was approved by the Ministry of Transportation, needing final approval from council, some councillors wanted further clarification on items such as the brightness of the digital side, the size of the signs, as well as how often advertisements are shown on the digital screen.

The billboard will be located 30 metres, or just shy of 100 feet from the lot line touching Highway 3. The digital sign will be used to advertise local businesses, and the applicant wants the ads to show for 20 seconds before switching to another, which was approved by the MTO due to the speed of 80 km/h on the Highway.

Rob Shepley, deputy mayor, says he thinks 20 seconds for the ad display is too quick.

"I realize that on Highway 3 we're going to be travelling faster, but to have somebody looking over at that sign for 20 seconds waiting for it to flip kind of bothers me. I personally would rather see 90 seconds, or the 180 [seconds], I think every 20 seconds having an ad flip there, it would become distracting."

Councillor Katie McGuire-Blaise, says when the sign permit expires in five years, they could change the speed of the ads if necessary.

"I do understand the reason for wanting 20 seconds, but it is a little bit quick, especially when it's something new. And then possibly in five years, you could ask us if you could change the speed of which the advertisements are flipping."

Councillor Rodney Hammond, says he wants to make sure the right ads are being shown.

"I spent half an hour driving up and down Number 3, and the adjacent roads and stuff like that, and I see exactly what you're looking at. I think you can probably see that thing from Manning, but I just want to mention that a lot of the people that you're attracting are going to be commuters, and they're eventually going to see whatever advertisements you've got up there."

The report will come back to council on February 20 with proposed amendments to the ad timing, as well as with drawing's of what the billboards will look like.

If council plans to move forward with the billboards, a by-law amendment would need to be approved to allow for the sign to be placed in the specified area.

The sign will be located at 14978 14th Concession Road.