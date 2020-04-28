Elementary Teachers in Ontario Ratify New Deal

Elementary teachers in Ontario have ratified a new contract with the provincial government.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says 97 per cent of its teacher members voted in favour of the three-year deal that was reached in March.

The agreement contains a two-year, $89-million “Support for Students'” fund, which ETFO says will create about 434 teacher positions, to address areas such as special education, English language learning and mental-health initiatives.

The deal also guarantees the one-teacher, one-early childhood educator model for full-day kindergarten for the life of the agreement, and says there will be no changes to elementary class sizes.

Teachers will also get salary increases of one per cent a year for three years, and four per cent annual increases to benefits.

ETFO president Sam Hammond says in a statement that while the negotiations were “prolonged and difficult,” teachers stood firm in the face of cuts.