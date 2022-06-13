Eleven-year-old boy with autism found dead, OPP say no foul play suspected

Police east of Toronto say an 11-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing over the weekend has died.

In an update, Sgt. Deb Hagarty with the Kawartha Lakes Police Service says members of the OPP's underwater search and recovery team located Draven Graham deceased in the Scugog River around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say no foul play is suspected, but that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Draven was reported missing by his father around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers from several jurisdictions and volunteer rescue crews searched for Draven on Sunday and Monday, with the help of police dogs, boats, a drone and a helicopter.

Hagarty says everyone involved ``has a heavy heart'' at this time and encouraged people to continue to support the family, while allowing them to grieve.

