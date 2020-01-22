Eli Manning Announces Retirement

Famed quarterback Eli Manning is calling it a career.

The New York Giants confirmed on Wednesday that the two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons.

"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history,"says owner John Mara. "He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future."

Manning, 39, just completed his 16th season in the NFL, all with Giants, but his first as a backup after starting with a career-low four games last season with the arrival of sixth overall pick Daniel Jones.

A native of New Orleans, Manning was the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, but made it clear he had no intentions of playing for the team. He was moved in a draft-day trade to the Giants in a deal that included fourth overall selection and a future first-round pick.

Manning finishes his career with a litany of Giants records, including most passing yards, most passing touchdowns and most consecutive starts by a quarterback with 222.

A formal news conference will be held on Friday.