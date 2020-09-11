Eligible Small Businesses to Receive Energy Credit

ENWIN Utilities is reaching out to small businesses.

The energy provider is now accepting applications for the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business.

"We're hoping to get as many as 200 applications but that all depends on how many people we can reach out to," says Director of Customer Service Robert Spagnuolo.

He says eligible small businesses and registered charities can receive a one-time rebate on their bills.

"It's a one-time credit that can be received of up to $425 and up to $850 for those with electric heating," he says.

Spagnuolo says the application form can be found online.

"On the main page there's banners that will link you to the qualification criteria and online forms," says Spagnuolo. "Submit it and we will respond to you within 10 business days to let you know if you qualify."

Earlier this summer, the province announced $8-million in funding to support small businesses and registered charities across Ontario who are struggling to pay their energy bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.