Elliott Advances to the Championship Four

Chase Elliott led 236 of the 500 laps in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to secure a spot in the Championship Four of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

This will be Elliott's first appearance in the final round.

Ryan Blaney finished second for the first time with Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch rounding out the top-five.

Elliott will join Logano, Keselowski and Denny Hamlin in next weekend's championship in Phoenix.

