Elliott Wins NASCAR's All-Star Race

Chase Elliott has joined his father as winner of NASCAR's annual All-Star race, earning the $1 million prize in front of limited spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Elliott won the second and third stages of the event and earned the right to choose which lane he wanted to restart for the final 15-lap sprint to the finish.

He picked the outside lane and pulled buddy Ryan Blaney with him on the restart but was never challenged before beating Kyle Busch to the finish line.

Bill Elliott won the race in 1986, the only year it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace was wrecked out of the qualifying race, ruining his shot of racing for the $1 million prize.

One driver advanced into the All-Star race through a fan vote and Wallace had been leading when results were last updated by NASCAR a week ago.

But he was no longer eligible to win the fan vote after he crashed 17 laps into Wednesday night's qualifying race.

Clint Bowyer was named winner of the fan vote.

with files from Canadian Press