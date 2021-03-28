ElringKlinger Membership to Vote on New Contract Sunday

Workers at an auto parts supplier in Leamington are voting on a new contract Sunday.

Unifor Local 444 and ElringKlinger reached a tentative deal before Saturday's midnight strike deadline.

The 130 employees represented by the union had voted 100% in favour of strike action.

A virtual ratification vote will be held Sunday morning at 9am.

The facility struck by fire earlier this month sustaining close to $500,000 in damage while a worker suffered minor injuries.

According to Leamington fire, the blaze started in the roof with the caused listed as faulty electrical.