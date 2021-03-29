ElringKlinger Workers Ratify Three-Year Deal

Workers at ElringKlinger in Leamington have ratified a new contract.

Unifor Local 444 announced the new three-year deal was voted in Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from the union, production staff voted 90 per cent in favour of the contract with trades workers coming in at 100 per cent. Details of the deal haven't been released.

The automotive parts manufacturer employs 130 people.

Production was halted briefly at the plant after a fire cause $500,000 damage to the roof of the building earlier this month.

One worker sustained minor injuries and the cause was ruled as accidental by Leamington fire.