Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors

TORONTO - Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Embiid finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds, spoiling the first Raptors playoff action in Toronto in three years.

OG Anunoby had 26 points for the Raptors, who led by as many as 17 points. Gary Trent Jr., scored a career playoff high 24 points despite fighting an illness the past week.

Precious Achiuwa had 20 points, while Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet both had off nights, with just 12 points apiece for the Raptors, who were missing NBA rookie of the year finalist Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors raced out to an early 17-point lead, finally looking like the team that won 14 of 18 games down the stretch. They shot 52.4 per cent in the first half and pestered Philly into 15 turnovers.

But the Raptors went flat in the third quarter, shooting just 1-for-7 from behind the arc, and when Embiid connected on a free throw with 5.5 seconds left in the frame, the Sixers had pulled to within 75-74 with one quarter to play.