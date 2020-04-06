Emergency Benefit Applications Now Being Accepted

The federal government will begin accepting applications this morning for emergency benefits for workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Revenue Agency will open its application portals to those born in the first three months of the year in an effort to keep demand from overwhelming its online and telephone systems.

Those born in other months able to apply later in the week.

Over two million Canadians lost their jobs in the last half of March as businesses across the country were forced to close or reduce their operations to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The figure also includes Canadians who are unable to work because they are required to self-isolate at home, or need to look after children whose schools and daycares are closed.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has estimated the wage benefit will cost the government $24 billion.

CLICK HERE to find a link to the online application.

With files from the Canadian Press