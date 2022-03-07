Emergency crews respond to Tecumseh house fire

Tecumseh firefighters, OPP and EMS were on the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was at a home at the corner of Dresden Place and Cumberland Court where a pickup truck parked in the driveway was also heavily damaged by fire.

Sunday’s strong winds had an impact on the blaze with black smoke seen blowing across the property.

The garage was completely destroyed and firefighters had to smash some of the house’s windows to make sure the fire was out.

According to first responders at the scene no one was injured.