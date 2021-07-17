Emergency Declared in Lakeshore, Flood Warning Issued

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning with many municipalities experiencing flooding.

According to a release, several areas have received more than 75mm of rain Friday heading into Saturday.

Among those, the Municipality of Lakeshore which has declared an emergency due to significant flooding.

The emergency applies to communities north of County Rd. 42 and west of Duck Creek which have been the hardest hit.

In a release, mayor Tom Bain says, "Staff are moving quickly to respond to this significant weather event."

If you're experiencing flooding, residents are asked to call 519-728-2488.

The town is also asking the community to avoid using water, such as flushing toilets and doing laundry, until the sewer system can catch up.

ERCA's flood warning is expected to remain in effect until Sunday morning at 10am.