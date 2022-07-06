Emergency Department and EMS capacity pressures continue

Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS are facing capacity pressures.

Both health care facilities, and EMS are reminding the public about capacity pressures across the acute care system causing longer than normal waits.

They all stress the importance of patients seeking alternative options for care where possible.

Hospitals and EMS are continuing to see higher patient volumes than normal, with significant bed capacity concerns due to higher than normal volumes of patients.

Bruce Krauter, Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS says 9-1-1 is for life and death emergencies.

"For life and death situations such as chest pains, strokes, extreme shortness of breath, automobile accidents, severe hemorrhaging, those types of issues, obviously dial 9-1-1 and ask for an ambulance."

He says Windsor hospitals are full.

"Windsor Regional Hospital gets emergency traffic 30 percent of the time by ambulance, and the average across the province is around 6 to 10 percent."

Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS remind the public to seek care for non-emergency needs at community settings, such as their family doctor or local medical clinic, to help alleviate strain on the system.