Emergency Planning web page now live for Essex residents 

An Emergency Planning web page is now live in the Town of Essex.

During Monday's meeting, council was presented with an update on the site.

Administration was asked to create the web page after residents faced confusion on what to do following a winter storm in February and two storm events that took place on back-to-back days in August.

The web page offers a 'Current Emergency Notifications' section, which will notify residents of any immediate emergencies.

It also has an option to report a problem, all utility provider's contact information, and individual boxes tailored to what to do in each emergency situation, such as flooding, tornadoes, power outages, and many more.

Marc Tortola, Manager of Strategic Communications for the Town of Essex, says they want this to help residents during emergency situations.

"The Town has taken steps to build community resilience in the face of a changing climate. Based on a review of best practices, administration has created the dedicated web page to disseminate vital information during time's of emergency, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."

He says there are many useful tips on the web page.

"The page also includes local and relevant information on what actions should be taken during an emergency event, such as what to do during a prolonged power outage, and how to stay safe during a tornado, among other critical topics."

Tortola says it's important for residents to be up-to-date on emergency situations while they're happening.

"The web page will feature real time 'Emergency Notifications'. Residents can stay updated on the latest developments and receive immediate instructions on what steps to take to ensure their safety. The Emergency website is intended to sublimate the Town's emergency communication's strategy which includes the 'Essex Alerts', social media messaging, and media engagement."

Residents are also able to sign up for 'Essex Alerts' while on the web page, which will send time-sensitive emergency messages to your home, mobile or business phones, email address, text messages and more.

The updated web page can be found by clicking here.