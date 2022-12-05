Emergency shelter extended for residents of 1616 Ouellette Ave.

The City of Windsor is extending a temporary emergency shelter for residents of a downtown Windsor apartment building.

The shelter was slated to close Dec. 5 but the City and Red Cross will now continue to operate the temporary location until Dec. 9.

The temporary emergency shelter at the John Atkinson Memorial Centre opened Nov. 22 to help residents of 1616 Ouellette Ave., who were forced to leave their apartments due to an evacuation order issued by Building Officials for unsafe living conditions: no heat, reliable electricity or functioning life safety systems.

City staff have been working to help the displaced tenants find alternate accommodations while repairs to their private four-story residence can be made.

Approximately 30 displaced residents remain at the temporary emergency shelter, but the majority of these people are now finalizing alternate established housing plans.

"We've been operating the temporary location for two weeks, and these extra couple of days are going to allow more tenants to finalize arrangements," said Kirk Whittal, Executive Director of Housing and Children's Services. "We know this is a very anxious time for those remaining at the temporary emergency shelter, but we're committed to doing everything we can to help, and we can assure everyone that no one will be without safe shelter options."

Once the shelter closes, any remaining displaced tenants who have been staying at the temporary emergency shelter and have not found a permanent or temporary place to stay will be offered a space within the community's emergency shelter system.

City officials remain in regular contact with the property owners and their new management team, and progress continues to be reported.

The new management company is working with local contractors to make repairs, and they have reported positive results, but there are no firm timelines for a return to occupancy at this point.