Eminem objects to Ramaswamy using his music at campaign events

Rapper Eminem is objecting to presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his music at campaign events.

The Republican candidate has made it a practice to use Eminem's song Lose Yourself at events and rapped the song himself during an appearance recently at the Iowa State Fair.

A spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign says they will comply with Eminem's request adding that, to the American people's chagrin, they will have to leave the rapping to the real Slim Shady.

— with files from MetroSource