Empty cash register taken in Dresden break and enter
Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a break and enter at a gas station in Dresden.
According to police, officers responded to an alarm on St. George Street just before 3 Thursday morning.
Police say when they arrived, they saw the front door of the business had been smashed.
A empty cash register was taken and police are on the hunt for two suspects.
The first suspect is described as a white man with facial hair, wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, khaki pants and white shoes.
The second suspect is described as wearing a black coat with a flat brimmed black and purple hat, white gloves, grey pants and black shoes
Police say the suspects were last seen leaving in a dark coloured vehicle.
Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police