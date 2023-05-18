Empty cash register taken in Dresden break and enter

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a break and enter at a gas station in Dresden.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm on St. George Street just before 3 Thursday morning.

Police say when they arrived, they saw the front door of the business had been smashed.

A empty cash register was taken and police are on the hunt for two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white man with facial hair, wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, khaki pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black coat with a flat brimmed black and purple hat, white gloves, grey pants and black shoes

Police say the suspects were last seen leaving in a dark coloured vehicle.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police