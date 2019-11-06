EMS Demand Increase Expected to Continue

Essex-Windsor EMS has rolled out its 10-year master plan which outlines a major need for more resources moving forward.

Service demand continues to grow each year increasing 14.4% since 2014.

This from EMS Chief Bruce Krauter who says, if that trend continues, more staff, stations and ambulances are going to be needed to meet the region’s needs.

"We know that the population is increasing. Essex-Windsor is booming. The 65-plus population is increasing. That puts more demand on us and how we should plan. Should it be a traditional, "We have demand, just add ambulances," or should we look at different ways of delivering service."

He says it's estimated 57 additional paramedics will need to be hired over the next 10 years.

"That works out to 10 ambulances. That's about a $10-million to $18-million investment that the county has to put into it to add that. So if we spread that out over the 10-year decade it could be sustainable."

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter attends the 2017 budget meeting for the county on February 1, 2017. (Photo by Ricardo Veneza)

Krauter says the plans also calls for two new stations in Windsor — one to the east and one to the west.

"Our current stations are very well suited, but we do need some new stations. One in the east end, one in the west end to handle that population growth and kind of spread the load across more stations. Not necessarily enhancing staff, but moving the ambulances around so they can better respond."

Essex-Windsor EMS handles an average of 139 calls each day with about two thirds of those taking place within the city.

The busiest station of the 12 across the region is located in downtown Windsor on Mercer St.