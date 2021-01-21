EMS Manager Travelled Outside Canada

Essex Windsor’s EMS Chief is apologizing after learning a member of his managerial staff travelled outside of Canada over the Christmas holidays.

According to a statement sent to AM800 News from Bruce Krauter, the staff member has no contact with patients or paramedics and the travel is not related to a recent COVID-19 outbreak at an EMS facility.

“This decision to travel out-of-country was regrettable, considering public health recommendations advising against non-essential travel,” said Krauter. “The leadership team at Essex-Windsor EMS understands the importance of leading by example, especially in this time of crisis and recognizes this incident is inconsistent with public health messaging. We apologize to our staff and the community, on behalf of this individual and myself, for this error in judgment.”

Chief Krauter is asking that the public not let this isolated incident discourage anyone from adhering to public health guidelines, designed to keep the community safe.

The statement ends by saying “We must continue working to slow the spread of COVID-19, which is threatening to overwhelm a health care system staffed by dedicated and caring Paramedics and other health care workers, all doing everything they can to protect the residents of Windsor-Essex.”

