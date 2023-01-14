Enbridge Gas donation helping support training at LaSalle Fire

A donation from Enbridge Gas will help support firefighter training in LaSalle.

Enbridge Gas is helping the LaSalle Fire Service purchase firefighting training materials through the Safe Community Project Assist, a program with the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council, that supplements existing training for volunteer and composite fire departments in Ontario communities where Enbridge Gas operates.

Operations Manager Brian Chauvin says at Enbridge Gas, safety is their priority.

"We're proud to support Ontario firefighters who share our commitment to keeping our communities safe, healthy and vibrant," he added.

This year's $250,000 donation from Enbridge Gas will be shared by 50 Ontario fire departments, and Fire Chief Ed Thiessen says $5,000 of that money will be going to LaSalle.

"We were able to use the $5,000 to purchase training materials, which will help our team in the days coming forward by improving their skills and knowledge," he continued. "It's really exciting to have these partners, and we're super thankful for them."

Funds in particular are used to purchase educational materials to help in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.

Thiessen says continuous firefighter training is vital to protecting human life as well as property, and firefighters who are skilled and informed on the latest fire protection methods help to keep themselves and the community safe and protected.

An example Thiessen gave is the way cars and trucks are built now, specifically referencing the increasing number of electric vehicles they're seeing on the roads.

"So how we put electric vehicle fires out, how we extricate people with like electric powered batteries and stuff. That changes how we respond to these types of calls, and we need to be able to recognize these types of vehicles on our approach to these incidents," he said.

Similarly, Thiessen says the building code for how various types of buildings are built changes over time, and they need to be able to know how those changes affect fire growth and then how they would go about fighting those fires.

He says having community partners share in their team's goal of continuous learning is appreciated, because receiving funding like this is a unique thing that doesn't happen every day.

"You know to say this is an expectation moving forward, I can honestly say no I don't think so because they're going to choose different municipalities to receive their money. So it is definitely unique, and something we're very excited about and thankful for."

Since the launch of Safe Community Project Assist in 2012, 294 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.