End of Summer Celebration kicks off in Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh is celebrating the end of summer with one last party.

The 'End of Summer Celebration' will be held Saturday evening at Lakewood Park.

The event will feature a bonfire at the beach, a community marshmallow roast, and live music by Max Marshall.

To end off the night, at sunset a fireworks display will light up the sky at 9 p.m.

On-site parking is limited at the park, and a free bike valet will be available to encourage active transportation.

Katarina Thoms, Supervisor of Recreation Programs and Events for the Town of Tecumseh, says it's a great community event.

"People really do enjoy it. It's a great way to celebrate the end of summer, it's kind of like a good last hoorah before school starts. So, it's perfect for families. There are some games for kids as well, we have the parachute out there, and some fun lawn games, it's good for all ages."

She says the live music by Max Marshall is always a hit.

"He's wonderful. We've worked with him a few times at this event, I think this might even be his third or fourth time with us for this event. He plays a great variety of alternative music, and he's really well enjoyed by the community. So, we're happy to welcome him back once again this year."

Thoms says active transportation is encouraged.

"Parking is pretty limited there at Lakewood Park. So, we will have a free bike valet there if folks want to ride their bikes in. They'll be able to take care of that until you're ready to leave for pick-up."

The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Park which is located at 13451 Riverside Drive East in Tecumseh.

The event is free for all to attend.

The Town is reminding those who are attending to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and bug repellant to the event.