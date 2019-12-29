End of the Line for Family Video in Canada

It's the end of the line for Family Video in Windsor and in Canada.

The last remaining storefront north of the border held a liquidation sale and closed its doors for good Sunday. Family Video is the last remaining movie and video game rental chain left in North America.

That's after Blockbuster Video called it quits back in 2013 due to streaming services effectively rendered physical DVD rentals obsolete.

Store Manager Michelle Shearer has been at the location on Tecumseh Road East at Hall Avenue since it opened in 2010 and says she'll miss providing the "personal touch" that kept the store going for nine years.

"Oh yeah, that's this movie and he made this one and this one and you need to see this one before that one," she says. "You don't get that kind of service when you're surfing Netflix or Crave TV, so that's what kept a lot of our customers coming in, the personal touch that we provided."

She tells AM800 News it's a sad day, but employees are trying to stay positive.

"We're going to really miss doing our grassroots events to raise money for local charities and we're just going to hold the memories of all the people that have come into our lives who we've helped and the people that made our lives better," added Shearer, who says seven people worked at the store.

The business held on as long as it could, according to Shearer.

"It's just a little too tough to keep up when technology is that far ahead of you and it's also the fact that rent and leasing, the cost is becoming astronomical in this city," she says.

The company has been around since 1978 and has 550 locations spread throughout the Midwestern U.S.

A Family Video location in Sarnia closed in September of this year, and the store in Tecumseh closed back in 2017