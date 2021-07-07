England Soccer Fans Expected to Fill Pub Patio in East Windsor

A pub in east Windsor is expecting a full patio on Wednesday.

The Sir Richard's Wine & Ale House patio on Tecumseh Road East has been a go-to spot to watch Euro Cup games for England soccer fans.

Pub CEO Neil Vaseleniuck says it started off with some English fans but has grown every time England wins.

"I expect a line up to be honest with you," says Vaseleniuck. "They'll be people, might even show up and park their chairs outside the gated area."

He says his patio can fit about 100 people.

"Each game that they keep winning, the crowd just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger and it's to the point now, we're probably in a line up situation to get them on the patio," says Vaseleniuck.

England takes on Denmark at 3 p.m. in the second semi-final game.

Italy defeated Spain (4-2 on penalties) to advance to the EURO 2020 final on Sunday at Wembley. It's the Azzurri's first trip to the final since 2012.