English Catholic School Staff Return to Picket Line

English Catholic educators will return to the picket line next week for a one day strike after talks stalled with the province again.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association cancelled Friday's strike action after the province agreed to return to the bargaining table earlier this week.

A province-wide strike for Catholic teachers is set for Thursday March 5.

A "Productive and meaningful" discussion was promised by the mediator, but union president Liz Stuart says, "Instead of coming to the table with a plan to reach an agreement, the government continued to insist on deep cuts."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce claims the union made new demands on benefits, but Stuart says they are not a "sticking point in bargaining" and Lecce continues to make, "baseless claims to mislead the public."