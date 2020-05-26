Enhanced Sunday Service for Transit Windsor Extended

The City of Windsor has announced Transit Windsor service will maintain its current course until June 21.

The enhanced Sunday service was implemented at the beginning of May and was set to expire on May 31st after it was shut down for a month due to COVID-19, based on an order by the mayor.

According to Executive Director Pat Delmore, the current level of service is operating rather well with ridership down by about 90%.

Moving forward, Delmore says the biggest challenge is recognizing the huge cost as revenues are way down, but costs are up to sanitize more.

In the first week of service this month, there were 10,000 rides, in the second week it jumped to 15, 000 and in the third week it was up to 19,000. Normally, Transit Windsor has 138,000 riders per week.

There is a limit of 10 people on a bus to maintain 6 ft. of physical distancing.