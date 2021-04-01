Enjoy the Outdoors this Easter Weekend: Dr. Wajid Ahmed

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is encouraging the public to head outdoors this holiday weekend.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says getting active is an important part of positive mental health.

He says this weekend is a great weekend to slow down and focus on family, yourself and your well-being.

Dr. Ahmed says enjoy the fresh air with a walk, a run or some gardening.

"The weather will be better," says Dr. Ahmed. "It will be a good opportunity and you're reducing the risk and as best as you can, you try and minimize your number of close contacts as possible."

He says if you are planning an Easter meal, make it a virtual celebration.

"Connecting virtual allows us to celebrate Easter with those we love including friends and our families that might be far and normally not able to join in for a family gathering," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says it's important the community follows all public health safety measures.

He hopes the region does not see any negative impacts from the holiday weekend with a rise of COVID-19 cases.