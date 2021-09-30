Enrollment numbers up at the Catholic school board

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is reporting an increase in enrolment compared to last year.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers show 13,105 elementary students — that's an increase of 84 over the 2020 school year.

Superintendent Colleen Norris says things are starting to turn around.

"When we were budgeting and forecasting in April we were optimistic that this year would bring better and that we would see students and families more comfortable in returning and I think we are seeing that," she says.

Norris says the board is confident they'll surpass enrolment projections based on families who continues to immigrate into the WIndor area last year.

Norris adds the increase combined with more students taking part in in-person learning has resulted in additional teachers being brought on board as well.

"It's so nice to be able to see that our students are now much more comfortable returning in person. The good news story is we've hired about 60 elementary teachers. It is a great part of my job in HR to be able to offer employment," she says.

An increase was seen on the secondary side as well where 73 more high school students enrolled for a total of 7,325 — 22 new teachers were hired as well.