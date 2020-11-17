Entire Windsor School Dismissed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Students and staff at Windsor's Frank W. Begley Elementary School have been dismissed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says three staff members at the public school at 1093 Assumption St. tested positive for the virus and attended class on Nov. 12.

In response, the Greater Essex County District School Board has asked all 430 people who work at and attend the school to self-isolate for 14-days.

According to the health unit, the move follows provincial guidelines after a school has been declared high risk due to multiple COVID-19 cases — it's the first time an entire school population has been sent home during the pandemic in Windsor-Essex.

The public board is in the process of reaching out to students and parents with additional guidance.

Further details will not be released to protect the privacy of parents and students, according to the health unit.