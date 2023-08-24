Environment Canada calls recent storm a 'one in 100 year event'

A meteorologist at Environment Canada is calling the heavy storm that soaked Windsor-Essex a "one in 100 year event."

Warning preparedness meteorologist Trudy Kidd told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that you can see that it's going to be wet but when you add in the effects of what was Hurricane Hillary, it just becomes this "mega soaker."

"Anyone who lives in the Harrow area, Leamington and that whole band north of Lake Erie really saw so much rain," she says, "I just did the calculations, 188 mm of rain for the Harrow area since midnight."

Emergency crews tend to over road flooding on County Road 50 near Star Beach Road in Harrow. Aug. 24, 2023 (Photo: Karen DaSilva)

Kidd says that the rain is not over yet.

"This evening we're expecting thunderstorm development to occur. It's going to bring additional rainfall amounts around 50 to 75 mm over areas that have already seen more than abundant rainfall over the past day," she says.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Flooding on Arthur Street South in Harrow following a heavy storm across Windsor-Essex. Aug. 24, 2023 (Photo: Adam Motruk)