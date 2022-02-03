Environment Canada estimates 15 cm of snow fell Wednesday, with more expected Thursday

Environment Canada estimates that around 15 centimetres of snow hit Windsor-Essex on Wednesday, with some areas like Harrow in the southeast receiving more.

A winter weather travel advisory in effect for today, replacing the snowfall warning previously in effect.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell says after a brief break this morning, snow is forecast to redevelop near noon.

"We're in a bit of a pause right now this morning, so it's not snowing terribly much," he continued. "And the only snow nearby in across the border in Ohio and Indiana, not to too much in Michigan."

He says the system will move back our way gradually as the morning progresses.

"So another four to eight centimetres, eight is probably on the high side, probably four to five centimetres expected during the day ending this evening. Not really intense at any time, but it's going to add to the amounts that we received yesterday for sure."

Kimbell's message to the public is that the worst of the storm is over, but we'll still see more snow falling before the end of the day.

"Maybe not so much intermittent, but not intense, kind of a steady light snow. Four to five more centimetres expected, it is windy out of the north so that's going to be causing blowing snow in areas and particularly open areas. So drivers just reduce speed, take extra caution and give yourself lots of space in front of the driver ahead of you," Kimbell said.

Environment Canada says Thursday evening the storm should wind down, with only a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for Friday afternoon.

- with files from Rob Hindi