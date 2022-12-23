Environment Canada ends local Blizzard Warning

Environment Canada has ended a Blizzard warning for Windsor-Essex County, Leamington, Chatham Kent and Rondeau Park.

A winter weather travel adivsory is now in effect for Saturday morning into this evening.

Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected, along with extreme cold wind chills near minus 30.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.







