Environment Canada issues heat warning in Windsor-Essex for the weekend

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning in Windsor-Essex for the weekend.

A heat event is expected to make its way through Windsor on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the low thirties with minimum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties,

Humidex is expected to reach the low forties.

The temperature is expected to cool down on Monday.

Environment Canada is reminding residents that hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

Risks can be greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

They remind locals to stay hydrated even before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Environment Canada also reminds residents to check on older family, friends and neighbours, to never leave pets inside parked vehicles and that outdoor workers should take breaks regularly.