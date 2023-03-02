Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

"It's going to be mostly rain but just a slight track in the system and a slight variation in the temperature could change that to snow," says Cheng. "So my advice for Friday because the system is starting around noon, if you could work from home, work from home to save yourself a headache of having to commute especially for Friday evening."

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says at this point, it looks like Windsor-Essex will get more rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area along with Chatham-Kent.

Windsor-Essex could see rain or heavy wet snow on Friday.

He says if you are travelling east, you may encounter different conditions.

"This is a statement not only for Windsor-Essex but also for Chatham-Kent, so if you are travelling in this area along 401 or along Highway 3 you can be encountering different conditions if you're heading east towards Chatham-Kent," says Cheng. "So something to keep in mind if you do have to travel on those routes."

A Texas low is bringing the system to the area.

Environment Canada says between 20 to 30mm of rainfall is expected.

If the region gets snow, up to 15 centimetres is expected.

The system is expected to start Friday afternoon.