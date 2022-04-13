Environment Canada issues wind warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham Kent.

They’re calling for strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour. That, paired with unusually saturated topsoil could make for somewhat hazardous conditions.

Meteorologist Desjanelle Matthews with Environment Canada says there’s the potential for some tree damage.

“There are particular vulnerabilities sometimes with the saturated ground because we’ve had a few rounds of showers, and there could be a couple more rounds. There could be slight tree damage because the ground is sodden and wet,” she said,

Matthews adds, it’s always good practice to tie down or move any objects that may be prone to flying away.

“Make sure your garbage cans are tied down, patio furniture, that kind of thing, just whenever we’re expecting strong winds.”

The winds are expected to kick off Thursday morning as a cold front moves through, and will last into the evening before easing.

