Environment Canada lifts Rainfall Warning for Windsor-Essex

A rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex has ended.

Environment Canada lifted the warning just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Meteorologist Monica Vaswani says 68 mm of rain was reported at Windsor International Airport but adds there were some areas east of Sarnia that received 150 mm of rain.

She says two systems hit the Windsor area.

"They came in very slowly at such a short period of time, that we got significant rainfall over the last couple of days."

Vaswani says the rainfall was pretty steady in the Windsor area, but other areas got significant rainfall in a short amount of time.

She says Windsor-Essex received a 'double whammy.'

"We had a system that developed in northwestern Ontario over the weekend and that basically had a lot of moisture associated associated with it," Vaswani continued. "It tracked east over southern Ontario and then we had another system from the U.S. mid-west that kind of linked with it and brought even more moisture from the states."

Environment Canada issued the Rainfall Warning for Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast for the remainder of the week.