Environment Canada warns of winter storm and multi-day snowfall in parts of Ontario

Environment Canada is warning of a significant winter storm that's set to hit much of Ontario and says residents should consider altering travel plans through the holiday weekend as road conditions could become dangerous.

The agency has issued special weather statements for all of southern Ontario and parts of the north, saying a multi-day snowfall event is forecast later this week.

It says southern Ontario is expected to see rain or snow late Thursday that could transition to rain in many areas early Friday, after which temperatures are expected to plunge, leading to a potential flash freeze for places that got rain.

Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay in southern Ontario.

In northern Ontario, snowfall is expected to begin Thursday in areas near Lake Superior and will reach James Bay on Friday.

Environment Canada says that while a "high impact" winter storm is expected in the province, specific details on wind speeds, types of precipitation and amounts currently remain uncertain and it's urging residents to check local forecasts.