Environment committee hands out 'Pat on the Back' awards to five local initiatives

The Windsor-Essex County Environment Committee has handed out its annual 'Pat on the Back' awards.

It's the tenth year for the initiative which recognizes small, local organizations focused on environmental sustainability.

Awards of $1,000 will be handed out to five projects including Art Attack Windsor to help with the creation of a monarch butterfly mural and the Wigle Community Garden to aid in the repair and replacement of aging garden beds.

The committee says this year saw a record number of applications and organizations that did not receive a 'pat on the back' are encouraged to apply again next year.