Environmental Mandate Could be Coming to Amherstburg

An Environment Advisory Committee may not be coming to Amherstburg in its original form.

Council asked administration to look into creating the committee at its Feb. 7 meeting.

After going over the logistics, the recommendation is to spread environmental initiatives over several groups including the Amherstburg Accessibility, Economic, Heritage, Parks and Recreation, Senior's, and Mayor's Youth Advisory Committees.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says if the group is formed independently, more staff would be needed.

"Not just attending the meetings, but then all of the work ahead of time to create all the agenda's and have all that information available ... then all the follow up and minutes after," says DiCarlo. "We've tied up another one or two people in town hall that were also supposed to be working on a number of other issues like policies that just aren't getting done."

He's satisfied with the recommendation going before council.

"It's laid out in such a way that it already is being addressed with other committees or can be addressed by adding the mandate to other committees," he says. "That will minimize the extra work required."

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.