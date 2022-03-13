Enwin and city police warning of potential phone scam

The Windsor Police Service and Enwin Utilities are sending out a warning to the community about a scam.

Several reports have been received of scammers calling residents claiming to be from Enwin's head office demanding payment via Bitcoin.

Enwin officials say they'll never request payment via Bitcoin and if you do receive a call like this do not provide your financial information.

If you have any questions about billing, residents are encouraged to contact Enwin directly at info@enwin.com.

If you believe you've received a scam phone call report it to police.