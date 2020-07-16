Enwin Announces COVID-19 Bill Relief Program

Enwin Utilities has rolled out its relief plan for those who have fallen behind on their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province released $9-million under the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) to support residential customers struggling to pay their energy bills on June 1.

Customers who were in good standing before March 17 who have missed at least two payments can qualify for a one-time payment of $115.

Residents who have medical equipment such as ventilators or dialysis machines can qualify for up to $230

Speaking on AM800’s The Dan MacDonald Show, Director of Customer Services Robert Spagnuolo says around $80,000 will be distributed locally.

"A number of customers are struggling with the shutdown with a lot of businesses not being able to open at capacity," he says. "Enwin has always been willing to work with our customers to work out payment plans; whatever we can do to help people."

Spagnuolo says the program is first come first serve.

"Enwin received just over $80,000 and we will accept applications until that funding has run out," he says. "We expect that could be upwards of 500 residential customers."

Spagnuolo says customers are welcome to call in, but the fastest way to get the request processed is online.

"On the home page we have a blue banner that is dedicated to this CEAP program and if customers click that it will link them to the eligibility criteria and an online form," he added.