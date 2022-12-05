ENWIN announces Green Button program to help customers save money

Ontario's Green Button program is coming to Windsor.

Energy Minister Todd Smith announced Monday at ENWIN Utilities that the Green Button program will allow families and businesses to track and make decisions regarding their energy use and save money on monthly bills.

It will allow customers access to their consumption data through smartphone or computer apps so they can find customized tips to reduce energy use or switch electricity price plans to save money.

According to a release from ENWIN, studies have found that access to energy data, which Green Button along with smart home devices enables, can help consumers achieve energy savings of up to 18 per cent.

Robert Spagnuolo, Director of Customer Care and Billing at ENWIN, says customers can use this data to manage their consumption.

"They can use it to shift their usage into different time periods to optimize their time-of-use rate plans," he says.

Robert Spagnuolo, Director of Customer Care and Billing at ENWIN, speaks to the media about the new Green Button program for ENWIN customers. Dec. 5, 2022 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Customers can utilize ENWIN's Green Button Solution simply by joining MyENWIN by registering at my.ENWIN.com.

Ontario is the first province in Canada to mandate the standard.

The implementation of the Green Button standard comes as the Ontario government marks two years of providing consumers with Customer Choice rates.

As of Nov. 1, 2020, most families, small businesses, and farms can select either a time-of-use (TOU) or tiered billing structure for their electricity usage.

With files from Rob Hindi