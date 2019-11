ENWIN is alerting customers to a scam.

Some customers have reported getting a call from a person claiming to be from the utility and directing them to call ENWIN's legal department at a 1-800 number.

The scam uses a recording of ENWIN's on-hold audio message to fool the customer.

The utility has reported the calls to Windsor police.

ENWIN is reminding people that it does not have a 1-800 number, nor would it direct people to contact its legal department for bill payment.