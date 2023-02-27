Enwin makes 450 repairs after last week's ice storm

Enwin Utilities says roughly 450 repairs were needed after last week's ice storm.

The utility provider says approximately 800 reports were investigated of downed wires and outages at individual homes.

Enwin says 25,000 customers were affected by large area outages due to the storm and the majority of the outages were restored Friday afternoon.

The company says work continued throughout the weekend where power was restore to the remaining households.

Enwin says majority of the repairs have been completed and is thanking its customers for their cooperation.