ENWIN Stops Water Disconnections due to COVID-19



WINDSOR — ENWIN Utilities is ceasing disconnection for its water customers whose accounts are in arrears.

Starting today, the utility will begin reconnecting the service to those customers who have had them recently disconnected noting 'water is essential to life.'

ENWIN says the measure is intended to help people who are isolated at home because of the coronavirus.

Director of Customer Service Robert Spagnuolo says running water is critical for hand-washing to slow the spread of the virus.

"We hope this measure helps a few individuals to thrive during this very difficult time," he says.

Customers are being told the moratorium on water disconnections for non-payment is a temporary measure and customers will be expected to address their non-payment account after the crisis has passed.