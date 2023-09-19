ENWIN teams assessing restoration efforts following sinkhole in downtown Windsor

ENWIN teams have been dispatched and are assessing the restoration effort after a blown transformer caused a sinkhole in downtown Windsor.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, knocking out power in the 300 block of Pelissier Street in the downtown core.

The outage was caused by significant damage to underground electrical infrastructure.

Further information related to the outage will be provided as soon as it is available.

Just under 300 ENWIN customers are impacted.

Windsor Police state that Park Street West will remain closed between Pelissier and Ouellette due to damage from the blown transformer.