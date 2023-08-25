ENWIN teams continue to restore power

Due to severe storms across Southern Ontario, ENWIN Utilities Ltd. experienced multiple electrical outages, affecting customers across the service area.

At the peak of the outages, approximately 20,000 customers were without power.

As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, the number had been reduced to 1,000 customers.

And as of 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, fewer than 600 customers are still without power.

Crews will continue to work throughout the night to ensure all power is restored.

It is estimated that the majority of outages will be resolved by midnight tonight, with the remaining single service outages restored before 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

ENWIN reminds customers to stay at least 10 metres away from downed power lines, which is about the length of a school bus.

If you encounter a downed power line please call ENWIN at 519-255-2727 to report it.