ENWIN to Begin Hydrant Flushing

Don't be alarmed if you live in Windsor and your water is a bit discoloured.

ENWIN Water Operation will be conducting its annual flushing of water hydrants beginning June 15 to September 18.

It's from Central Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard and from Riverside Drive to the EC Row Expressway.

According to the utility company, customers in the targeted areas during flushing may notice some mild discolouration and sedimentation.

ENWIN says this is not harmful and should clear up after running the cold water taps for several minutes.