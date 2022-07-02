ENWIN to plant a tree for every customer that switches to e-billing

ENWIN Utilities will plant a tree for every customer that switches to paperless billing.

From July 1 to Aug. 31, for every ENWIN customer that opts into the e-billing program, a tree will be donated to the Essex Region Conservation Authority to be planted on Earth Day 2023.

With paperless billing, customers will receive an email when their bill is ready to view. They can then sign into the myENWIN portal to see their bill, keep connected to their account, and view their consumption data.

Robert Spagnuolo, Director Customer Service for ENWIN, says they're excited to partner with ERCA on this program again.

"We ran a similar campaign in 2020 and we got a really good response from our customers," he says. "We were able to plant over 1,300 trees thanks to that campaign and we're hoping to do something similar to that this time."

Spagnuolo says it will take just a few minutes to make the switch.

"It makes a great impact, we save a lot of paper every year with customers that are on e-billing. This campaign just makes it that much better because we get a tree planted in our area on top of it, so it's a win-win," he adds.

In April of this year, ERCA was able to hold its first tree planting event in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 2500 trees being planted within Windsor's Ganatchio trail.

For individuals who wish to sign-up for e-billing and take part in the campaign, visit my.enwin.com and login or register.

With files from Rob Hindi